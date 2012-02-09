Ad
euobserver
PM Papademos (r) has failed to convince the three other political leaders on more austerity measures (Photo: Prime Minister's office)

Greek talks break off despite looming bankruptcy

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has failed to secure political backing for further austerity measures despite days of talks and a seven-hour-long meeting on Wednesday (8 February).

Referring to an ongoing dispute on pensions reform, his office said in a statement that "there was broad agreement on all the programme issues with the exception of one, which requires further elaboration and discussion with the troika. This discussion will take place immediately, so as to conclude the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

France and Germany suggest account for Greek debt funds
Nerves fray as Greece extends bail-out talks
PM Papademos (r) has failed to convince the three other political leaders on more austerity measures (Photo: Prime Minister's office)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections