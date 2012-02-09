Greek talks break off despite looming bankruptcy

Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has failed to secure political backing for further austerity measures despite days of talks and a seven-hour-long meeting on Wednesday (8 February).
Referring to an ongoing dispute on pensions reform, his office said in a statement that "there was broad agreement on all the programme issues with the exception of one, which requires further elaboration and discussion with the troika. This discussion will take place immediately, so as to conclude the...
