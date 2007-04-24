Ad
euobserver
"The unwillingness of Serbia to consent is counterproductive. It is time for them to put other issues in the limelight." (Photo: GroenLinks)

Kosovo needs independence fast

EU & the World
Opinion
by Joost Lagendijk,

After years of limbo it is crucial that a settlement on the final status of Kosovo is reached as soon as possible, as failure to do so would continue to act as a brake on its development. The time has come for transparency: the Kosovar population has the right to clarity regarding its own future but Serbian and EU citizens also deserve to be fully informed about the international community's intentions.

Independence for Kosovo, under initial EU supervision, will stimulate economic and s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

"The unwillingness of Serbia to consent is counterproductive. It is time for them to put other issues in the limelight." (Photo: GroenLinks)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections