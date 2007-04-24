Kosovo needs independence fast

After years of limbo it is crucial that a settlement on the final status of Kosovo is reached as soon as possible, as failure to do so would continue to act as a brake on its development. The time has come for transparency: the Kosovar population has the right to clarity regarding its own future but Serbian and EU citizens also deserve to be fully informed about the international community's intentions.
Independence for Kosovo, under initial EU supervision, will stimulate economic and s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
