Ad
euobserver
Israeli tanks have rolled into Khan Yunis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip (Photo: IDF)

Gaza fighting continues as diplomatic efforts falter

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The Israeli incursion into the Gaza Strip continued on Tuesday (6 January), reaching Gaza city, despite international calls for ceasefire and multiplying diplomatic efforts in the region.

Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian militants on the edge of the densely populated Gaza City, home to around 1.4 million people, on Monday night, with fighting still raging in the city in the early hours of Tuesday, news agencies report.

Israeli tanks also entered Khan Yunis, the largest city...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Israeli tanks have rolled into Khan Yunis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip (Photo: IDF)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections