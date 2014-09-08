Ad
The Russian fleet can reach Romania in six hours, says Basescu (Photo: Romania Libera)

Romania has contingency plan for Russian attack

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Romanian president Traian Basescu has said Nato has a contingency plan for the "0.01 percent" chance that Russia will one day attack his country.\nRomania, the EU's most easterly member state, has a 650km border with Ukraine. It also has a Black Sea coastline, which is close to Crimea.

Speaking in Bucharest on Sunday (7 September) after a Nato summit which focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Basescu said his country and neighbouring Bulgaria were so far considered "outside a militar...

EU & the World

