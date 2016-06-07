Ad
euobserver
The support for EU was highest in Polish (72%) and Hungarian (61%) society, even though the Polish and Hungarian governments keep butting heads with the EU. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Wider Europe shares Cameron's EU vision

EU & the World
EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Most Europeans believe it would be bad for the EU if the UK left, but many also want EU institutions to have fewer powers, according to a new poll.

Forty two percent of people in 10 EU states surveyed by the Pew Research Center said they wanted some EU powers returned to capitals, the pollster said on Tuesday (7 June).

A mere 19 percent favoured giving more power to Brussels, while 27 percent were hap...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

What is KOD, the Polish pro-democracy movement?
The Tories' last EU battle?
'Let’s be honest: the union does not exist'
The support for EU was highest in Polish (72%) and Hungarian (61%) society, even though the Polish and Hungarian governments keep butting heads with the EU. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections