Wider Europe shares Cameron's EU vision

Most Europeans believe it would be bad for the EU if the UK left, but many also want EU institutions to have fewer powers, according to a new poll.
Forty two percent of people in 10 EU states surveyed by the Pew Research Center said they wanted some EU powers returned to capitals, the pollster said on Tuesday (7 June).
A mere 19 percent favoured giving more power to Brussels, while 27 percent were hap...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
