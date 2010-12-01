Ad
euobserver
The group criticised Europe's negotiating tactics regarding Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (Photo: Wikipedia)

Iran opposition group criticises EU role in anti-nuclear effort

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Despite strong US and European concern surrounding the Iranian regime of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, laid bare this week by the WikiLeaks release of hundreds of US diplomatic cables, EU policy is off the mark and European governments are failing to provide support to internal opposition movements, the leader of one such group has said.

Speaking in the European Parliament on Wednesday (1 December), Maryam Radjavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI, also known ...

euobserver

