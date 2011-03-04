Brussels and Beijing bury the hatchet on wifi subsidies

The EU on Thursday (3 March) officially ended an anti-dumping probe into alleged illegal subsidies for Chinese exporters of wireless modems. Beijing welcomed the move and denied earlier reports that it has been carrying out a tit-for-tat investigation into subsidies paid to European competitors.
"The anti-dumping and the anti-subsidy proceeding concerning imports into the Union of wireless wide area networking (WWAN) modems originating in the People's Republic of China ... are hereby te...
