Brussels and Beijing bury the hatchet on wifi subsidies

The EU on Thursday (3 March) officially ended an anti-dumping probe into alleged illegal subsidies for Chinese exporters of wireless modems. Beijing welcomed the move and denied earlier reports that it has been carrying out a tit-for-tat investigation into subsidies paid to European competitors.

