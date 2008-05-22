Ad
euobserver
Member states are said to have spent around €8 billion on non-aid items (Photo: Notat)

Europe bashed for failing aid targets

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Union is risking embarrassment on the global stage for falling €75 billion short of its promised target to help the poorest nations by the end of this decade, according to a report by a coalition of anti-poverty groups.

The study to be presented on Thursday (22 May) by leading aid NGOs, such as Oxfam International, ActionAid and CARE International, suggests that figures provided by national capitals in recent years were "distorted and over-flattering," according to the AP n...

euobserver

