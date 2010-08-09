EU diplomat criticises Russian-backed rebels in Georgia

The head of the EU monitoring mission in Georgia has on the two-year-anniversary of the war criticised the Russian side's lack of co-operation and warned that threat of renewed conflict remains.
Hansjorg Haber, the German diplomat in charge of the 330-man-strong EU mission, noted in a written statement at the weekend that Russian-backed Abkhazia and South Ossetia's policy of keeping EU monitors out of their territories contribute...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
