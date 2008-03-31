Georgian government announces Abkhaz peace proposal

The Georgian government announced a series of proposals on Friday (28 March) aiming to resolve its conflict with the break-away republic of Abkhazia, days ahead of a NATO summit where the Caucasian country is hoping to win a Membership Action Plan – the first step on the path to membership in the alliance.

The key elements of the plan offer the de facto independent republic a new post of vice-president of Georgia to be occupied by an Abkhazian, a veto over legislation relating to Abkhaz...