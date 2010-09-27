Ad
euobserver
Mr Lukashenka talks to the press: the EU believes he would win the elections even if the votes were counted normally (Photo: president.gov.by)

EU preparing to renew Belarus sanctions as election looms

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belarus' hardy autocratic ruler, Aleksander Lukashenko, is set to suffer a small blow to his image ahead of upcoming elections when the EU renews its travel ban on the President and 40 of his officials next month.

Preliminary talks by EU diplomats in September indicate the union will renew the travel ban for a further 12 months but at the same time suspend the measures for 36 of the persons in question - including President Lukashenko - for six months or 12 months. The five worst offend...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

