EU 'hopes' new settler homes will not stop peace talks

The EU has refrained from criticism of Israel's announcement of new settler homes on the eve of peace talks.
A spokesman for the bloc's foreign service, Michael Mann, told EUobserver on Sunday (11 August): "We hope and expect that the 14 August talks will go ahead. We call on both sides to make every effort to make them a success."
His statement comes after the Israeli minister for housing, Uri Ariel, earlier the same morning invited private firms to tender for the construction of...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
