EU 'hopes' new settler homes will not stop peace talks

The EU has refrained from criticism of Israel's announcement of new settler homes on the eve of peace talks.

A spokesman for the bloc's foreign service, Michael Mann, told EUobserver on Sunday (11 August): "We hope and expect that the 14 August talks will go ahead. We call on both sides to make every effort to make them a success."

His statement comes after the Israeli minister for housing, Uri Ariel, earlier the same morning invited private firms to tender for the construction of...