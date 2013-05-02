Slovenia sticks to bond sale despite 'junk' status

Slovenia is struggling to avoid a eurozone bailout after Moody's ratings agency downgraded its sovereign to "junk" status.

The Slovenian finance ministry on Wednesday (1 May) said it will resume a bond sale that was halted just hours before Moody's downgraded the country to junk.

"After Moody's downgrade of Slovenia, the issue of the US dollar bond is not dropped and will continue. Due to the US regulations related to the bond issues, we cannot provide further details," said a s...