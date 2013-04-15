Anti-euro party officially launched in Germany

A new party calling for the dissolution of the eurozone held its founding congress in Berlin on Sunday (14 April), hoping to capitalise on disillusioned voters in the September elections.

Around 1,500 delegates gathered early Sunday morning in Hotel Intercontintental in former West Berlin - so many that the organisers had to book an extra conference room.

All the participants believe that the euro is a doomed project that should be ended soon for the benefit of all the single curr...