Gaza flotilla begins mission despite EU warning

Organisers say one ship is already at sea and 10 are to sail from Greek ports on Wednesday (29 June) or Thursday, after EU countries warned the group not to go ahead.

Claude Leostic from the Paris-based Association France Palestine Solidarite (AFPS) told EUobserver that one boat left France at the weekend and is en route to a confidential meeting point in the Mediterranean Sea.

The flotilla, which has two MEPs on board and which organisers say is carrying humanitarian and medical...