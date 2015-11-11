Ad
Settler graffiti in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

EU agonizes over publication of Israel settler code

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Senior EU officials were, late on Tuesday (10 November), still in talks whether to publish a controversial code on retail labels of Israeli settler goods.

The original idea was for commissioners to approve the text at a regular meeting, in Brussels on Wednesday, and to publish it in the bloc’s legal gazette, the Official Journal, later the same day or on Thursday.

But commissioners’ heads of cabinet met on Tuesday evening to discuss postponing the move, prompting rumours among E...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

