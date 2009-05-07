Ad
euobserver
Prague - home of the peaceful anti-Soviet "Velvet Revolution" in 1989 (Photo: pavelm)

EU summit text loaded with eastern tension

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Last minute tweaks to the Eastern Partnership summit declaration reveal EU unease over enlargement and immigration, as well as the complexities of old conflicts on the union's eastern frontier.

An earlier Czech EU presidency text of 29 April referred to the 27 EU states plus Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia as "European countries." It also spoke of "visa-liberalisation."

The latest document, rubber-stamped by EU diplomats in Brussels on Wednesday (6 May),...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Prague - home of the peaceful anti-Soviet "Velvet Revolution" in 1989 (Photo: pavelm)

EU & the World

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

