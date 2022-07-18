EU diplomats discuss Russia gold sanctions

EU diplomats will hold initial talks on new Russian sanctions on Monday (18 July), amid proposals to ban gold exports and blacklist more individuals.

The sanctions package will "introduce a new import ban on Russian gold, while reinforcing our dual use and advanced technology export controls," the EU Commission said Friday.

It will "reinforce the alignment of EU sanctions with those of our G7 partners" and "strengthen reporting requirements to tighten EU asset freezes".

It...