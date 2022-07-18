EU diplomats discuss Russia gold sanctions

EU diplomats will hold initial talks on new Russian sanctions on Monday (18 July), amid proposals to ban gold exports and blacklist more individuals.
The sanctions package will "introduce a new import ban on Russian gold, while reinforcing our dual use and advanced technology export controls," the EU Commission said Friday.
It will "reinforce the alignment of EU sanctions with those of our G7 partners" and "strengthen reporting requirements to tighten EU asset freezes".
It...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.