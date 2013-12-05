German FM visits pro-EU protesters in Ukraine

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle has voiced support for Ukrainian protesters in a surprise visit to the Maidan.

His ministry on Wednesday (4 December) published a picture of him strolling next to barricades in the Maidan square in Kiev city centre with opposition leader and champion boxer Vitaly Klitschko.

Westerwelle said in a statement: "We are not indifferent to the fate of Ukraine … You can see from these demonstrations in the streets that the hearts of the people o...