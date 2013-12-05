German FM visits pro-EU protesters in Ukraine

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle has voiced support for Ukrainian protesters in a surprise visit to the Maidan.
His ministry on Wednesday (4 December) published a picture of him strolling next to barricades in the Maidan square in Kiev city centre with opposition leader and champion boxer Vitaly Klitschko.
Westerwelle said in a statement: "We are not indifferent to the fate of Ukraine … You can see from these demonstrations in the streets that the hearts of the people o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
