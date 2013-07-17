Navalny to EU: Stop Russian criminals using your banks

On the eve of a likely jail sentence, Russian activist Alexei Navalny has urged the EU to enforce its own laws in order to help Russian people fight corruption.

Navalny, a 37-year-old lawyer, has in the past three years become a thorn in the side of Russia's elite by publishing evidence of high-level corruption on his website, navalny.ru.

On Tuesday (16 July), he, and his group of other young jurists, unveiled the secret business empire of Vl...