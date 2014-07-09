Ad
euobserver
The fighting is the most serious escalation since the 'Eight-Day War' in 2012 (Photo: Israeli Air Force)

EU 'deplores' Israeli killing of civilians

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have urged Palestinian militants to stop firing at Israel, while “deploring” Israel’s killing of civilians.

They said in a statement on Tuesday (8 July) the EU “strongly condemns the indiscriminate fire into Israel” from the Gaza strip, while adding it “deplores the growing number of civilian casualties, reportedly among them children, caused by Israeli retaliatory fire”.

The words did nothing to calm the situation.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday morning t...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

