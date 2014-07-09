EU 'deplores' Israeli killing of civilians

EU countries have urged Palestinian militants to stop firing at Israel, while “deploring” Israel’s killing of civilians.

They said in a statement on Tuesday (8 July) the EU “strongly condemns the indiscriminate fire into Israel” from the Gaza strip, while adding it “deplores the growing number of civilian casualties, reportedly among them children, caused by Israeli retaliatory fire”.

The words did nothing to calm the situation.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday morning t...