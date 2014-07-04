Ad
euobserver
MEPs will formally elect committee chairs in Brussels on Monday. (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs to seal agreement on committee chair jobs

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

After electing a new(ish) President and most of their administrative posts, MEPs will return to Brussels next week to complete unfinished election business – the chairperson positions of the Parliament’s 20 standing committees.

The membership of committees was confirmed by MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday (3 July) but the chairs will be formally elected when the committees hold their constitutive meetings on Monday.

Under a deal between the Parliament’s seven political groups based ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Renzi MEP to take economics chair
MEPs will formally elect committee chairs in Brussels on Monday. (Photo: European Parliament)

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

