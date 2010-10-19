Ad
euobserver
Passport control: Ukrainians have been complaining for years about the EU 'visa wall' (Photo: afagen)

Ukraine set to leapfrog Russia in EU visa terms

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Union is preparing to offer Ukraine an Action Plan on visa-free travel in November. But there is little prospect of a similar deal with Russia for now.

EUobserver understands that the European Commission has drafted the Ukraine plan, which is to be adopted by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (25 October) and formally presented at an EU-Ukraine summit in the EU capital on 22 November.

An EU diplomatic source said there is a "great" chance the EU ministers wil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Passport control: Ukrainians have been complaining for years about the EU 'visa wall' (Photo: afagen)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections