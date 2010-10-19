Ukraine set to leapfrog Russia in EU visa terms

The European Union is preparing to offer Ukraine an Action Plan on visa-free travel in November. But there is little prospect of a similar deal with Russia for now.

EUobserver understands that the European Commission has drafted the Ukraine plan, which is to be adopted by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (25 October) and formally presented at an EU-Ukraine summit in the EU capital on 22 November.

An EU diplomatic source said there is a "great" chance the EU ministers wil...