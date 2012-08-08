Ad
The EU Council will make its decision on Friday, with follow-up talks after the summer break (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

EU expected to recall Belarus ambassadors

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries' diplomats expect a special meeting on Friday (10 August) to end with a mass pull-out of EU ambassadors from Belarus.

The bad blood comes amid a worsening diplomatic dispute between Belarus and Sweden.

Belarus last Friday expelled the Swedish ambassador. Sweden later kicked out three Belarusian envoys. And Belarus on Wednesday expelled all remaining Swedish diplomats in Minsk.

"Recalling the EU ambassadors for consultations [to their home capitals] is the mi...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

