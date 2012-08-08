EU expected to recall Belarus ambassadors

EU countries' diplomats expect a special meeting on Friday (10 August) to end with a mass pull-out of EU ambassadors from Belarus.
The bad blood comes amid a worsening diplomatic dispute between Belarus and Sweden.
Belarus last Friday expelled the Swedish ambassador. Sweden later kicked out three Belarusian envoys. And Belarus on Wednesday expelled all remaining Swedish diplomats in Minsk.
"Recalling the EU ambassadors for consultations [to their home capitals] is the mi...
