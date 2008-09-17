Ad
Cuba takes step to normalise ties with EU

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova,

Cuba has conditionally accepted an European union's offer from June to breath life into mutual political ties.

In a letter cited by Reuters news agency, the Cuban foreign minister accepted the union's proposal to resume formal political dialogue "once the foundations and bases are established by joint agreement".

The move is a direct response to the EU foreign ministers' decision in June to lift diplomatic sanctions on Havana, which were adopted in 2003 after the jailing of 75 ...

