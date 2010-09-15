Ad
The UN General Assembly chamber: Van Rompuy and Ashton will still be sitting off to the side near the Red Cross and the Vatican (Photo: tomdz)

EU bid for more rights at UN suffers surprise defeat

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union suffered a defeat at the United Nations on Tuesday (14 September) in its attempt to win most of the rights enjoyed by fully-fledged UN members after other regional blocs said it was unfair that Europe would get a boost in its standing at the global body but not them.

A UN General Assembly resolution that sought to allow European Council President Herman Van Rompuy to address the UN chamber - no differently from US President Barack Obama or Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmed...

Tags

EU & the World
