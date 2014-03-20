US blacklists Putin's bankers, as EU leaders meet

The US has blacklisted Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s financial associates and personal confidantes, as EU leaders consider similar measures.

The new US list of 20 people and one bank comes after Russia annexed Crimea on Tuesday (17 March) in defiance of the US and EU’s previous sanctions.

The latest US designations include: Yuri Kovalchuk, the main shareholder in Bank Rossyia; the bank itself; businessmen and Putin judo partners Arkady and Boris Rotenberg; and Gennady Timchenko...