euobserver
Obama with the interim Ukrainian PM in Washington last week (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

US blacklists Putin's bankers, as EU leaders meet

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has blacklisted Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s financial associates and personal confidantes, as EU leaders consider similar measures.

The new US list of 20 people and one bank comes after Russia annexed Crimea on Tuesday (17 March) in defiance of the US and EU’s previous sanctions.

The latest US designations include: Yuri Kovalchuk, the main shareholder in Bank Rossyia; the bank itself; businessmen and Putin judo partners Arkady and Boris Rotenberg; and Gennady Timchenko...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Germany and UK diverge on Russia sanctions
Obama with the interim Ukrainian PM in Washington last week (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

