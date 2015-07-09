Why Asians should not be spooked by Grexit

The Greek crisis has spiraled into a deeper, darker abyss following its referendum on the international bailout package held last Sunday, which resulted in a resounding ‘Oxi’ or No vote of 61.31 percent.
On Tuesday, at an emergency summit of the Eurogroup in Brussels, Greece failed on its promise to turn up with a new proposal, prompting leaders to openly discuss a Greek exit from the euro.\n \nGreek banks are now days from shutting down - down to their last $555 million - or about $50...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.