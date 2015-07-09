Why Asians should not be spooked by Grexit

The Greek crisis has spiraled into a deeper, darker abyss following its referendum on the international bailout package held last Sunday, which resulted in a resounding ‘Oxi’ or No vote of 61.31 percent.

On Tuesday, at an emergency summit of the Eurogroup in Brussels, Greece failed on its promise to turn up with a new proposal, prompting leaders to openly discuss a Greek exit from the euro.



Greek banks are now days from shutting down - down to their last $555 million - or about $50...