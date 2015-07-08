Ad
EU staff train Afghan police on crime scene investigation

Auditors praise EU work on Afghan police

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU police mission in Afghanistan made a “significant contribution” to law and order, inviting comparison with other EU missions in Kosovo and Libya.

The €346 million of EU taxpayers’ money which paid for Eupol Afghanistan over the past seven years was “well spent”, Gustaf Wessberg, a former Swedish official, who now works for the European Court Auditors, told EUobserver on Wednesday (8 July).

“Given the conditions, which are extremely difficult, I must say so”, he said.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

