Hockey-loving EU states oppose Belarus championship ban

The EU is to impose a travel ban and asset freeze on another 15-or-so Belarusian officials. But harsher measures, such as economic sanctions or blocking the 2014 ice hockey finals in Minsk, are not on the table for now.

EU foreign ministers are to add the new names to an existing register of 175 nomenklatura members at a meeting in Brussels on Monday (23 May), a senior EU diplomat told this website.

The additions - mostly of judges and prosecutors involved in putting opposition ac...