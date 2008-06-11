Ad
euobserver
George W. Bush is on his last EU trip before leaving office in January (Photo: Irish Presidency)

Bush mounts charm offensive on last EU tour

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

US president George W. Bush, on a farewell tour through Europe, has won the EU's support for tougher action against Iranian banks said to be involved in financing Tehran's nuclear programme.

The two sides agreed to introduce "additional measures," designed to "ensure that Iranian banks cannot abuse the international banking system to support proliferation and terrorism," says a joint statement issued by the EU-US summit on Tuesday (10 June).

The American leader described Tehran's...

