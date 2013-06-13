Turkish PM defies EU calls to stop police violence

Members of the European Parliament on Thursday (13 June) urged the Turkish government to stop police brutality against protesters gathering for the second week in Istanbul.

The protests in Istanbul were initially sparked by a government decision to build a shopping mall in Gezi Park, one of the rare green patches in the 14 million-strong metropolis.

Erdogan has since offered to hold a local referendum on the issue, but the protests have already broadened to his conservative Isla...