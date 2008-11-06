Brussels seeks Russia talks amid missile threat

The European Commission has put pressure on EU capitals to approve next week the resumption of talks on a new EU-Russia partnership treaty, put on ice due to Russia's military presence in Georgia.
"These negotiations should continue, first because this would allow the EU to pursue its own interests with Russia, and secondly because this is the best way to engage with Russia on the basis of a unified position," the commission stated on Wednesday (5 November).
Brussels says that t...
