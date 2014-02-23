Ukraine: Dream of Change

Saturday’s (22 February) dethronement of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych by parliament does not mean that EuroMaidan protesters have achieved their goals.

For many, the fight for genuine democracy, especially in view of the potential return of former PM Yulia Tymoshenko to power, is far from over.

For others, the smoke of uncertainty over the future of eastern and southern Ukraine is equally worrying.

How did we get here?

The tragic escalation in Ukraine after r...