Ad
euobserver
Regardless of the different international relations, the Nordic council has existed since 1952, with an assembly of national parliamentarians meeting each year, this time in the Finnish parliament. (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/Norden.org)

Nordic people prioritise closer defence cooperation

EU & the World
Nordics
EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Helsinki,

"I wish that we stand together in the Nordic countries as the world has become strange", said one of 3,202 Nordic people interviewed in August and September about Nordic cooperation.

The quote was highlighted in the presentation of a new Nordic survey to the public on Tuesday (31 October) in relation to the Nordic Council's yearly session.

It showed that security and defence issues overal...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordicsEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Nordic leaders outline visions for European security
Britain to defend Nordic and Baltic states from Russia
Nordics consider alternative to EU emissions trading system
Nordics could become 'Silicon Valley' of food
Regardless of the different international relations, the Nordic council has existed since 1952, with an assembly of national parliamentarians meeting each year, this time in the Finnish parliament. (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/Norden.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsEU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections