Minsk: the EU has imposed visa bans on 243 Belarusian officials and businessmen (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU threatens to expand Belarus travel ban list

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU has said it does not rule out adding more people to its Belarus sanctions list so long as repression continues.

Minsk in April freed two prominent political prisoners - presidential candidate Andrei Sannikov and his aide Dmitry Bondarenko - but Gunnar Wiegand, a senior official in the European External Action Service (EEAS) told press in Brussels on Monday that it is not enough to mend relations.

"The release of two political prisoners has not put the ball in the EU's cou...

