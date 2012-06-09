Eurozone agrees up to €100bn bail-out for Spain's banks

Eurozone finance ministers on Saturday (9 June) agreed to disburse up to €100bn for Spain's troubled banks, but without an accompanying austerity programme as for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

After a two-and-a-half hour conference call, ministers said in a press statement that "up to €100 billion" will be granted from the eurozone's bail-out funds "for recapitalisation of financial institutions."

The funds will be channelled directly to a state-run fund for bank rescues in Spain,...