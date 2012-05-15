Juncker slams Greek euro-exit 'propaganda'

Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday (14 May) lashed out at EU politicians talking "nonsense" about a Greek euro exit, and hinted at possible adjustments in the austerity programme if Greece forms a government.

"I don't envisage even for one second Greece leaving the euro-area. This is nonsense, this is propaganda," Juncker said during a press conference after a meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

