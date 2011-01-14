Mediterranean EU states block stronger action on Tunisia

As democracy protests continued to grip cities across Tunisia on Friday (14 January) and human rights groups denounced the massacre of over 60 demonstrators, the European Union welcomed an announcement by the country's president, Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, that he would not seek re-election in 2014.

"We believe this creates some opportunity for a smooth transition," EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters after Mr Ben Ali, who has ruled the country since 1987, announ...