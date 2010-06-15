EU stays quiet on Gaza flotilla enquiry

Diplomatic sources have said the EU plans to wait and see how Israel's enquiry into the Gaza flotilla killings is conducted before taking a firm stand on its legitimacy.

"There was no willingness to approve it or to explicitly disapprove it," an EU diplomat told this website following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (14 June).

"Since it was not possible to agree on a judgement, we can always reserve our position and see how it functions in practice. It's...