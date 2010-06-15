EU stays quiet on Gaza flotilla enquiry

Diplomatic sources have said the EU plans to wait and see how Israel's enquiry into the Gaza flotilla killings is conducted before taking a firm stand on its legitimacy.
"There was no willingness to approve it or to explicitly disapprove it," an EU diplomat told this website following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (14 June).
"Since it was not possible to agree on a judgement, we can always reserve our position and see how it functions in practice. It's...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
