Europe facing 'moment of truth' over Russia, says Georgia's deputy PM

Russia shot down a Georgian drone aeroplane near the break-away republic of Abkhazia on the weekend, the Georgian government claimed on Monday (21 April).

The alleged attack came in the middle of a hastily organised trip to Brussels by the Georgian deputy prime minister aiming to drum up robust diplomatic assistance in his country's escalating geographic tussle with Russia.

"On 20 April 20 ... a MIG-29 'Fulcrum' Russian fighter jet shot down an unarmed Georgian reconnaissance dro...