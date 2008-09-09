EU secures deal on Russia withdrawal

Following four-hour talks between Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and French leader Nicolas Sarkozy, Moscow has agreed to pull out its troops "from the zones adjacent to South Ossetia and Abkhazia to the line preceding the start of hostilities" by mid-October.

"This withdrawal will be implemented within 10 days of the deployment of international mechanisms in these zones, including no fewer than 200 observers from the European Union, which must take place no later than 1 October 2008...