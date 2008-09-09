Ad
euobserver
Moscow refuses to bow to pressure when it comes to its decision to recognise South Ossetia and Abkhasia as independent states. (Photo: Presidential Press and Information Office)

EU secures deal on Russia withdrawal

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova and Elitsa Vucheva,

Following four-hour talks between Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and French leader Nicolas Sarkozy, Moscow has agreed to pull out its troops "from the zones adjacent to South Ossetia and Abkhazia to the line preceding the start of hostilities" by mid-October.

"This withdrawal will be implemented within 10 days of the deployment of international mechanisms in these zones, including no fewer than 200 observers from the European Union, which must take place no later than 1 October 2008...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Moscow refuses to bow to pressure when it comes to its decision to recognise South Ossetia and Abkhasia as independent states. (Photo: Presidential Press and Information Office)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections