EU-Turkey ties will survive war of words

The current tone between the European Union and Turkey - some have spoken of a war of words - reflects an incompatibility between president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s political choices on the domestic front and Turkey's economic, financial, and security interests on the international scene.

The situation is not going to temper any time soon.

It is probable that the Turkish president - the first to be elected directly by voters - will remain assertive on the international stage, as t...