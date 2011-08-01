Ad
euobserver
President Bashar al-Assad sent in tanks to crush protests in the central Syrian city of Hama (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

EU to toughen sanctions after Syria bloodbath

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU is likely to toughen sanctions against the Syrian regime after some 100 people were reportedly killed in the city of Hama when government tanks stormed in on Sunday (31 July), crushing protests in the five-month-long stand-off with President Bashar Assad.

"I am shocked at the latest reports from Syria that large numbers of civilians have again been killed in a totally unjustified assault by Syrian security forces on the town of Hama, using tanks and other heavy weapons against ci...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
President Bashar al-Assad sent in tanks to crush protests in the central Syrian city of Hama (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections