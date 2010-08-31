Libyan leader seeks €5 billion a year to halt EU-bound migrants

Libya's eccentric ruler Muammar Gaddafi has caused outrage in Italy by saying Europeans should convert to Islam and pay billions for him to stop African migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

"Tomorrow Europe might no longer be European and might even be black, as there are millions [of Africans] who want to come in," he said, amid other remarks, at a business leaders' event in Italy on Monday (30 August).

The EU should consider paying Libya "at least €5 billion a year" for it to ...