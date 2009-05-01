Spy row may undermine Russia's EU ambassador

An escalating spy dispute between Nato and Russia could have a direct impact on EU-Russia relations by undermining the work of Moscow's ambassador to the union.

Russia on Thursday (30 April) confirmed that Nato has cancelled the accreditation of two officials at its mission to the alliance headquarters in Brussels, on charges of espionage.

One of the two men, administration director Vasily Chizhov, is also the son of Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov.

With 21...