A retired statue of Stalin in Lithuania - the spy row has something of the Cold War about it (Photo: Wikipedia)

Spy row may undermine Russia's EU ambassador

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An escalating spy dispute between Nato and Russia could have a direct impact on EU-Russia relations by undermining the work of Moscow's ambassador to the union.

Russia on Thursday (30 April) confirmed that Nato has cancelled the accreditation of two officials at its mission to the alliance headquarters in Brussels, on charges of espionage.

One of the two men, administration director Vasily Chizhov, is also the son of Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

