Lithuanian economy contracts by 12 percent

New data released by Lithuania's statistics office on Tuesday (28 April) show the country's economy shrunk by 12.6 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2008.

The quarterly contraction is thought to be the largest experienced by any country since the start of the financial crisis and certainly the worst in the small Baltic state since recording began in 1995.

Falling exports and industrial output and also the global credit squeeze are at the roo...