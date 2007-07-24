EU fears split over Kosovo

As Belgrade and Pristina are heading for last resort negotiations on the future of Serbia's breakaway province of Kosovo, the European Union is set to maintain its fragile unity over the issue, amid clear signs it could become as divisive as Iraq did in 2003.

EU foreign ministers - meeting in Brussels on Monday (23 July) - urged both, Serbs and Kosovars, to play a constructive role in the upcoming 120-day talks, designed to break the deadlock at the UN Security Council.

"We still...