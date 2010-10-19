EU drops charges against France on Roma

The European Commission on Tuesday (19 October) put an end to its stand-off with France over Roma expulsions, deciding not to start infringement procedures after Paris submitted plans to bring its legislation in line with EU law on freedom of movement.

"Following the official commitments made by France last Friday, the European Commission will now, for the time being, not pursue the infringement procedure against France," justice commissioner Viviane Reding said in a statement at the e...