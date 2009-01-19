Ad
UN building shelled by Israel: Many civilians sought shelter in UN facilities (Photo: Oxfam)

EU pledges navy patrols to prevent Gaza smuggling

by Leigh Phillips,

European Union states have engaged in a flurry of diplomatic activity following the announcement of a ceasefire by Israel and Hamas declaring its own truce over the weekend, with the EU's big three pledging naval support to prevent the delivery of weapons into Gaza.

On Saturday (17 January) at midnight, Tel Aviv declared a unilateral ceasefire, saying its objectives of degrading Hamas' ability to fire rockets into Israel had been achieved.

Hamas on Sunday followed with an announce...

